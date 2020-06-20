All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5605 Westminster DR

5605 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Westminster Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Enlighten clients to the centrality and alluring mid century style of Windsor Park with this spatial, well kept, single family home. Host family, entertain guests in full sized kitchen, living and formal dining rooms. Gatherings spill outside to expansive backyard with barbecue and covered patio. Enjoy the full bathrooms with original tile accents. Spread out unencumbered in ample sized bedrooms with capacious closet space and natural light. Walk half a block to Blanton Elementary. Show today before FOMO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Westminster DR have any available units?
5605 Westminster DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Westminster DR have?
Some of 5605 Westminster DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Westminster DR currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Westminster DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Westminster DR pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Westminster DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5605 Westminster DR offer parking?
No, 5605 Westminster DR does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Westminster DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Westminster DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Westminster DR have a pool?
No, 5605 Westminster DR does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Westminster DR have accessible units?
No, 5605 Westminster DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Westminster DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Westminster DR has units with dishwashers.
