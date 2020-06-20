5605 Westminster DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Enlighten clients to the centrality and alluring mid century style of Windsor Park with this spatial, well kept, single family home. Host family, entertain guests in full sized kitchen, living and formal dining rooms. Gatherings spill outside to expansive backyard with barbecue and covered patio. Enjoy the full bathrooms with original tile accents. Spread out unencumbered in ample sized bedrooms with capacious closet space and natural light. Walk half a block to Blanton Elementary. Show today before FOMO!