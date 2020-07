Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Quiet condo in the heart of Austin - Property Id: 179659



Beautiful remodeled property with a new deck, appliances and fixtures. Perfect for one person or a couple. Pets are allowed only if they are quiet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179659

Property Id 179659



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5371873)