5505 Nelson Oaks Dr.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5505 Nelson Oaks Dr.

5505 Nelson Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Nelson Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Centrally located Single Story 3/2 in Austin! - Click here to watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/6jFCt8b07O0

DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.

Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath single-story home! The property boasts an open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen, spacious master suite, and large backyard. This location gives you easy access to highways, entertainment, and downtown Austin! Living here gives you have full access to a community pool; you're just a short walk from Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and a running trail. A quick drive and you're playing golf at Bluebonnet Hills golf course and driving range. This one won't last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodlands
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Single Story home
- Washer and Dryer are supplied as a courtesy to the tenants
- Open Concept floor plan with eat-in kitchen
- Double vanity in the master bathroom
- Close by Park
- Large backyard
- Community pool

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- No pets permitted at this property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have any available units?
5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. offers parking.
Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. has a pool.
Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Nelson Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

