5505 Nelson Oaks Dr.

Centrally located Single Story 3/2 in Austin! - Click here to watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/6jFCt8b07O0



DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.



Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath single-story home! The property boasts an open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen, spacious master suite, and large backyard. This location gives you easy access to highways, entertainment, and downtown Austin! Living here gives you have full access to a community pool; you're just a short walk from Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and a running trail. A quick drive and you're playing golf at Bluebonnet Hills golf course and driving range. This one won't last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodlands

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Single Story home

- Washer and Dryer are supplied as a courtesy to the tenants

- Open Concept floor plan with eat-in kitchen

- Double vanity in the master bathroom

- Close by Park

- Large backyard

- Community pool



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- No pets permitted at this property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Pets Allowed



