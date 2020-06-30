5505 Nelson Oaks Dr.

Amenities
Centrally located Single Story 3/2 in Austin! - Click here to watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/6jFCt8b07O0
DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.
Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath single-story home! The property boasts an open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen, spacious master suite, and large backyard. This location gives you easy access to highways, entertainment, and downtown Austin! Living here gives you have full access to a community pool; you're just a short walk from Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and a running trail. A quick drive and you're playing golf at Bluebonnet Hills golf course and driving range. This one won't last long!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodlands
YEAR BUILT: 2013
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Single Story home
- Washer and Dryer are supplied as a courtesy to the tenants
- Open Concept floor plan with eat-in kitchen
- Double vanity in the master bathroom
- Close by Park
- Large backyard
- Community pool
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- No pets permitted at this property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5685041)