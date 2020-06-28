5504 Sunny Vista DR

Amenities

Recently updated 4 bedroom property within walking distance to HEB and other great shopping and retail. Walk and or ride your bike to Dick Nichols park and take advantage of quick access to many major roads for your commute to work. Owner would consider selling home to any accepted tenants in the next year and would also consider a shorter term lease on a case by case basis.