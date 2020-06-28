All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

5504 Sunny Vista DR

5504 Sunny Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Sunny Vista Drive, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated 4 bedroom property within walking distance to HEB and other great shopping and retail. Walk and or ride your bike to Dick Nichols park and take advantage of quick access to many major roads for your commute to work. Owner would consider selling home to any accepted tenants in the next year and would also consider a shorter term lease on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have any available units?
5504 Sunny Vista DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have?
Some of 5504 Sunny Vista DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Sunny Vista DR currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Sunny Vista DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Sunny Vista DR pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Sunny Vista DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Sunny Vista DR offers parking.
Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Sunny Vista DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have a pool?
No, 5504 Sunny Vista DR does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have accessible units?
No, 5504 Sunny Vista DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Sunny Vista DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 Sunny Vista DR does not have units with dishwashers.
