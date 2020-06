Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Cute bungalow style home close to everything you love about Austin! Just over a mile from The Triangle, popular hot spot for shops and restaurants. Only 10/15 minutes north of Downtown, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, SOCO, and so much more! 1.7 miles from Highland Station and Austin's Community College! Pet friendly, fenced in, backyard. Can't beat this location! GO SHOW!