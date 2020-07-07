All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5415 Badger Bend

5415 Badger Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Badger Bnd, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/3AkcaqgYHrE

Charming single story home in great southwest Austin neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Excellent location with easy access to highways! Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout entire home - NO CARPET. New granite tops in kitchen AND baths, with new tile backsplash. Big backyard, w/shade trees + shed.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Austin - Westcreek
YEAR BUILT: 1984

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in southwest Austin!
- Hard surface floors in entire home - NO CARPET!
- Mature shade trees in front + back yard
- Very well cared for home

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Living Room, Patio, Radiant Heating (Electric), Shed, Sprinklers (Auto), Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Boiler), Yard (un-fenced)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5415-badger-bend ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Badger Bend have any available units?
5415 Badger Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Badger Bend have?
Some of 5415 Badger Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Badger Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Badger Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Badger Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Badger Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Badger Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Badger Bend offers parking.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have a pool?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have accessible units?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

