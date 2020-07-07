Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/3AkcaqgYHrE
Charming single story home in great southwest Austin neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Excellent location with easy access to highways! Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout entire home - NO CARPET. New granite tops in kitchen AND baths, with new tile backsplash. Big backyard, w/shade trees + shed.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Austin - Westcreek
YEAR BUILT: 1984
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in southwest Austin!
- Hard surface floors in entire home - NO CARPET!
- Mature shade trees in front + back yard
- Very well cared for home
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Living Room, Patio, Radiant Heating (Electric), Shed, Sprinklers (Auto), Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Boiler), Yard (un-fenced)
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5415-badger-bend ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.