5410 Woodrow Ave Available 07/01/20 LARGE 2/1 HOUSE W/OFFICE/FLEX AREA OFF EACH BEDRM W/ENTRANCES TO DECK, PATIO - AVAILABLE JULY 1. GREAT LOCATION, HOT NORTH LOOP AREA! CHARMING UPDATED COTTAGE, 1250 SF 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, PANTRY, DRY BAR, FRONT PORCH, LARGE BACK DECK, FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN WITH OFFICE/FLEX SPACES OFF EACH BEDROOM THAT HAVE ENTRANCES TO BACK DECK & PATIO, 2 PRIVATE FENCED YARD W/FIG AND PEACH TREES, STORAGE ROOM, OFF STREET PARKING, INDOOR UTILITY WITH STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER, CLOSE TO MANY COFFEE HOUSES(THUNDERBIRD & MONKEYS NEST), EATERIES(LUCY'S, TITAYA'S, PINTHOUSE, PIKNIK), BARS(LITTLE WOODROWS & GINNY'S LITTLE LONGHORN) AND SHOPPING(HEB). ON #5 BUS ROUTE (TO UT AND CAPITAL)



(RLNE4844864)