All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5408 Peppertree Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5408 Peppertree Pkwy
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:53 AM

5408 Peppertree Pkwy

5408 Peppertree Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Franklin Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5408 Peppertree Parkway, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home will be ready for lease mid February. Undergoing a make over to include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new bathroom vanities, new air conditioning and more. Huge backyard. 7 miles to downtown. Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply.

Qualifications:
*Earn 3x the amount of the rent ($4350 per month before taxes)
*Credit scores over 620 preferred
*No evictions/judgments/serious criminal history
*Verifiable employment
*At least two years of recent positive rental history
1028 sq ft per Travis CAD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have any available units?
5408 Peppertree Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have?
Some of 5408 Peppertree Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Peppertree Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Peppertree Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Peppertree Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy offer parking?
No, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have a pool?
No, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Peppertree Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Peppertree Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin