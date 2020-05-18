5408 Peppertree Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home will be ready for lease mid February. Undergoing a make over to include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new bathroom vanities, new air conditioning and more. Huge backyard. 7 miles to downtown. Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply.



Qualifications:

*Earn 3x the amount of the rent ($4350 per month before taxes)

*Credit scores over 620 preferred

*No evictions/judgments/serious criminal history

*Verifiable employment

*At least two years of recent positive rental history

1028 sq ft per Travis CAD