5408 Peppertree Pkwy

Amenities
Three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home will be ready for lease mid February. Undergoing a make over to include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new bathroom vanities, new air conditioning and more. Huge backyard. 7 miles to downtown. Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply.
Qualifications:
*Earn 3x the amount of the rent ($4350 per month before taxes)
*Credit scores over 620 preferred
*No evictions/judgments/serious criminal history
*Verifiable employment
*At least two years of recent positive rental history
1028 sq ft per Travis CAD