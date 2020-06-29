All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5314 Tortuga Trl,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5314 Tortuga Trl,
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5314 Tortuga Trl,

5314 Tortuga Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5314 Tortuga Trail, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Lake Austin Access: Mount Bonnell Shores - Avail now, sm pets ok. Mount Bonnell Shores. Premier location, great schools. Lake Austin access with day dock, playscape, picnic areasAvail now, sm pets ok. Mount Bonnell Shores. Premier location, great schools. Lake Austin access with day dock, playscape, picnic areas lakeside. Nature trail to lake from rear of lot. Lake view from upper decks. Master down w/large walk-in closet and bath. Grand entry w/20ft ceiling, formal living/dining. Large family room looking into the trees. Flex room/office off garage entry, plus large walk-out basement (not heated or cooled). See the floorplan in the pics. Lakeside. Nature trail to lake from rear of lot. Lake view from upper decks. Master down w/large walk-in closet and bath. Grand entry w/20ft ceiling, formal living/dining. Large family room looking into the trees. Flex room/office off garage entry, plus large walk-out basement (not heated or cooled). See the floorplan in the pics.

(RLNE5433931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have any available units?
5314 Tortuga Trl, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have?
Some of 5314 Tortuga Trl,'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Tortuga Trl, currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Tortuga Trl, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Tortuga Trl, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Tortuga Trl, is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Tortuga Trl, offers parking.
Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Tortuga Trl, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have a pool?
No, 5314 Tortuga Trl, does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have accessible units?
No, 5314 Tortuga Trl, does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Tortuga Trl, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5314 Tortuga Trl, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin