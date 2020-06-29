5314 Tortuga Trl,

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Lake Austin Access: Mount Bonnell Shores - Avail now, sm pets ok. Mount Bonnell Shores. Premier location, great schools. Lake Austin access with day dock, playscape, picnic areas lakeside. Nature trail to lake from rear of lot. Lake view from upper decks. Master down w/large walk-in closet and bath. Grand entry w/20ft ceiling, formal living/dining. Large family room looking into the trees. Flex room/office off garage entry, plus large walk-out basement (not heated or cooled). See the floorplan in the pics.



(RLNE5433931)