All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5200 Duval Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5200 Duval Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

5200 Duval Street

5200 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5200 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Available July 7. This Hyde Park gem has so much to offer! Located on a corner lot, enjoy the neighborhood and beautiful yard in your screened porch or on the serene stone patio (lawn chairs, table and string lights included). Lawn care included! Many recent updates include gorgeous refinished wood floors, new insulation, tankless water heater, Nest thermostat, stainless appliances and more. Spacious and contemporary master bedroom with horizontal wood planks on the walls and fun touches such as the built-in stowaway ironing board, original bathroom tile, front load washer and dryer. 3rd bedroom is smaller and ideal as an office. 1 pet (cat or dog) okay. Walk to North Loop, Airport and 51st St and enjoy the many shops, restaurants and bars (once they open!) – such favorites as Epoch Coffee, Home Slice, Flightpath Coffee, drink.well, and the vegan food court. Security deposit = 1-month's rent.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9w3luq7
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Duval Street have any available units?
5200 Duval Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Duval Street have?
Some of 5200 Duval Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Duval Street currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Duval Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Duval Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 Duval Street is pet friendly.
Does 5200 Duval Street offer parking?
No, 5200 Duval Street does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Duval Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 Duval Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Duval Street have a pool?
No, 5200 Duval Street does not have a pool.
Does 5200 Duval Street have accessible units?
No, 5200 Duval Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Duval Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 Duval Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin