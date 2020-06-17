5200 Duval Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Available July 7. This Hyde Park gem has so much to offer! Located on a corner lot, enjoy the neighborhood and beautiful yard in your screened porch or on the serene stone patio (lawn chairs, table and string lights included). Lawn care included! Many recent updates include gorgeous refinished wood floors, new insulation, tankless water heater, Nest thermostat, stainless appliances and more. Spacious and contemporary master bedroom with horizontal wood planks on the walls and fun touches such as the built-in stowaway ironing board, original bathroom tile, front load washer and dryer. 3rd bedroom is smaller and ideal as an office. 1 pet (cat or dog) okay. Walk to North Loop, Airport and 51st St and enjoy the many shops, restaurants and bars (once they open!) – such favorites as Epoch Coffee, Home Slice, Flightpath Coffee, drink.well, and the vegan food court. Security deposit = 1-month's rent.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9w3luq7

Contact us to schedule a showing.