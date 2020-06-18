All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

517 Pressler St

517 Pressler Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Pressler Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

One strange day, you hear a knock on the door. It's Justin Beiber staring at you with that confused "Oh, I thought this was the place" look. You briefly exchange awkward banter, wondering if you should ask him for VIP backstage passes, or kick him in the shins. Either way, he leaves. Next day, you get another knock on the door. It's Kanye (yes, that Kanye). He has that similarly confused look of misplacement.

Day by day, more people come by knocking on your door. Anthony Bourdain, Matthew Mcconaughey, that girl from that show you like. They all have that puzzled look, like they assumed this was "The IT Place To Be". You soon come to find out that your new apartment actually has a hyper powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Most people can't handle that responsibility, but you sure can.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Bamboo Flooring

Stained Concrete Flooring

Cable/Internet/Cat5 Ready

Carpeted Bedrooms

Central A/C & Heat

Digital Thermostats

Handicap Accessible

High Ceilings

Monte Carlo Ceiling Fans

Patio Storage

Patio/Balcony

Stainless Steel Appliances

Views

Washer/Dryer In Every Home

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Business Center Feat. iMac's & Multifunction Printer

Controlled Access Resident Parking Garage

Interior Courtyard

Dedicated Covered Guest/Retail Parking

Elevator Access

24 Hour Fitness Center With Towel Service

Austin Energy Green Build

Complimentary WiFi In Common Areas

Resident Poolside Lounge

Courtesy Patrol

Off Street Parking

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Package Receiving

Largest Pool In Downtown Austin

Access To Public Transportation

Valet Waste & Recycling

Rooftop Sundeck

Bike Storage With Air Compressor

24 Hour Dry Cleaning Service

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVC's)

Pet Washing Station

BBQ Grill/Food Prep Area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Pressler St have any available units?
517 Pressler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Pressler St have?
Some of 517 Pressler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Pressler St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Pressler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Pressler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Pressler St is pet friendly.
Does 517 Pressler St offer parking?
Yes, 517 Pressler St does offer parking.
Does 517 Pressler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Pressler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Pressler St have a pool?
Yes, 517 Pressler St has a pool.
Does 517 Pressler St have accessible units?
Yes, 517 Pressler St has accessible units.
Does 517 Pressler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Pressler St does not have units with dishwashers.
