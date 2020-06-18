517 Pressler St

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin!



One strange day, you hear a knock on the door. It's Justin Beiber staring at you with that confused "Oh, I thought this was the place" look. You briefly exchange awkward banter, wondering if you should ask him for VIP backstage passes, or kick him in the shins. Either way, he leaves. Next day, you get another knock on the door. It's Kanye (yes, that Kanye). He has that similarly confused look of misplacement.



Day by day, more people come by knocking on your door. Anthony Bourdain, Matthew Mcconaughey, that girl from that show you like. They all have that puzzled look, like they assumed this was "The IT Place To Be". You soon come to find out that your new apartment actually has a hyper powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Most people can't handle that responsibility, but you sure can.



Apartment Amenities



Bamboo Flooring



Stained Concrete Flooring



Cable/Internet/Cat5 Ready



Carpeted Bedrooms



Central A/C & Heat



Digital Thermostats



Handicap Accessible



High Ceilings



Monte Carlo Ceiling Fans



Patio Storage



Patio/Balcony



Stainless Steel Appliances



Views



Washer/Dryer In Every Home



Community Amenities



Business Center Feat. iMac's & Multifunction Printer



Controlled Access Resident Parking Garage



Interior Courtyard



Dedicated Covered Guest/Retail Parking



Elevator Access



24 Hour Fitness Center With Towel Service



Austin Energy Green Build



Complimentary WiFi In Common Areas



Resident Poolside Lounge



Courtesy Patrol



Off Street Parking



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Package Receiving



Largest Pool In Downtown Austin



Access To Public Transportation



Valet Waste & Recycling



Rooftop Sundeck



Bike Storage With Air Compressor



24 Hour Dry Cleaning Service



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVC's)



Pet Washing Station



BBQ Grill/Food Prep Area



