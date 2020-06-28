516 E Slaughter Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This gated community is close to downtown and the airport and only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This END unit has soaring ceilings, large bedrooms, huge media/game room, and a large loft. Stainless appliances, granite counters, covered back patio with private yard make this a great home to entertain. Perfect for anyone in all stages of life. YOU BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Two Car Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Park Ridge

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand New!

- Large Media Room!

- Vaulted Ceilings!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- Two Car Garage!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **