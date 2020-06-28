516 E Slaughter Ln

Amenities
This gated community is close to downtown and the airport and only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This END unit has soaring ceilings, large bedrooms, huge media/game room, and a large loft. Stainless appliances, granite counters, covered back patio with private yard make this a great home to entertain. Perfect for anyone in all stages of life. YOU BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Two Car Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Park Ridge
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Brand New!
- Large Media Room!
- Vaulted Ceilings!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **