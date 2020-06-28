All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 516 E Slaughter Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
516 E Slaughter Ln
Last updated August 24 2019 at 8:38 PM

516 E Slaughter Ln

516 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This gated community is close to downtown and the airport and only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This END unit has soaring ceilings, large bedrooms, huge media/game room, and a large loft. Stainless appliances, granite counters, covered back patio with private yard make this a great home to entertain. Perfect for anyone in all stages of life. YOU BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Two Car Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Park Ridge
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand New!
- Large Media Room!
- Vaulted Ceilings!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 E Slaughter Ln have any available units?
516 E Slaughter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 E Slaughter Ln have?
Some of 516 E Slaughter Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E Slaughter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
516 E Slaughter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E Slaughter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 E Slaughter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 516 E Slaughter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 516 E Slaughter Ln offers parking.
Does 516 E Slaughter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E Slaughter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E Slaughter Ln have a pool?
No, 516 E Slaughter Ln does not have a pool.
Does 516 E Slaughter Ln have accessible units?
No, 516 E Slaughter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E Slaughter Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 E Slaughter Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin