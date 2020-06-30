513 West Croslin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

!! $200 off first month's rent !! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Austin, TX. This modern home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The first floor is filled with natural light and contains hard surface flooring throughout. The second floor features the large master bedroom with hardwood flooring, plenty of windows, and an updated bathroom. Large covered driveway and a private backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or cooking out. Washer and Dryer included! 1 small Cat or Dog welcome!

