513 West Croslin Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:44 AM

513 West Croslin Street

513 West Croslin Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 West Croslin Street, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!! $200 off first month's rent !! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Austin, TX. This modern home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The first floor is filled with natural light and contains hard surface flooring throughout. The second floor features the large master bedroom with hardwood flooring, plenty of windows, and an updated bathroom. Large covered driveway and a private backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or cooking out. Washer and Dryer included! 1 small Cat or Dog welcome!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 West Croslin Street have any available units?
513 West Croslin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 West Croslin Street have?
Some of 513 West Croslin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 West Croslin Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 West Croslin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 West Croslin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 West Croslin Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 West Croslin Street offer parking?
No, 513 West Croslin Street does not offer parking.
Does 513 West Croslin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 West Croslin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 West Croslin Street have a pool?
No, 513 West Croslin Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 West Croslin Street have accessible units?
No, 513 West Croslin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 West Croslin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 West Croslin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

