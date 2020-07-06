All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

5119 Turnstone

5119 Turnstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5119 Turnstone Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in the heart of Dove Springs only 6 miles from downtown Austin and close to local schools. 2 BR with 1 full bathroom and a large living room opens to the breakfast area. Nice screened in back patio great for entertaining guests. New paint throughout, gas oven, new tile floors, new blinds, ceiling fans in every room. Very spacious backyard.

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/mzGs3YqGMq4

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Dove Springs
YEAR BUILT: 1980

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large backyard.
- Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
- No Carpet!
- Washer and Dryer connections!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Turnstone have any available units?
5119 Turnstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 Turnstone have?
Some of 5119 Turnstone's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Turnstone currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Turnstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Turnstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 Turnstone is pet friendly.
Does 5119 Turnstone offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Turnstone offers parking.
Does 5119 Turnstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Turnstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Turnstone have a pool?
No, 5119 Turnstone does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Turnstone have accessible units?
No, 5119 Turnstone does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Turnstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 5119 Turnstone does not have units with dishwashers.

