5119 Turnstone

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in the heart of Dove Springs only 6 miles from downtown Austin and close to local schools. 2 BR with 1 full bathroom and a large living room opens to the breakfast area. Nice screened in back patio great for entertaining guests. New paint throughout, gas oven, new tile floors, new blinds, ceiling fans in every room. Very spacious backyard.



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/mzGs3YqGMq4



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Dove Springs

YEAR BUILT: 1980



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large backyard.

- Open floor plan, great for entertaining!

- No Carpet!

- Washer and Dryer connections!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **