5119 Turnstone

Amenities
Great home in the heart of Dove Springs only 6 miles from downtown Austin and close to local schools. 2 BR with 1 full bathroom and a large living room opens to the breakfast area. Nice screened in back patio great for entertaining guests. New paint throughout, gas oven, new tile floors, new blinds, ceiling fans in every room. Very spacious backyard.
Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/mzGs3YqGMq4
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Dove Springs
YEAR BUILT: 1980
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Large backyard.
- Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
- No Carpet!
- Washer and Dryer connections!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **