Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:41 PM

5104 Bluestar Drive

5104 Bluestar Drive · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5104 Bluestar Drive, Austin, TX 78739
Circle C Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
google fiber
Available August 8. Well-maintained, spacious Circle C home in lovely, well-established neighborhood surrounded by green space and mature trees. Open plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, TV nook and front office. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and many cabinets. Master suite has high ceilings, large walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity; master bath connects to 4th room, which makes a perfect nursery or second office. Google Fiber available. Gorgeous community pools and facilities, parks, trails and playgrounds. Private backyard with large wraparound patio and new fence. Quick access to Mopac, Veloway, Alamo Drafthouse and loads of shopping and restaurants. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yay4sj8q

Once you have viewed the virtual tour, you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Bluestar Drive have any available units?
5104 Bluestar Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Bluestar Drive have?
Some of 5104 Bluestar Drive's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Bluestar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Bluestar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Bluestar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Bluestar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Bluestar Drive offer parking?
No, 5104 Bluestar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Bluestar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Bluestar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Bluestar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5104 Bluestar Drive has a pool.
Does 5104 Bluestar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5104 Bluestar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Bluestar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Bluestar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
