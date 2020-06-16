5104 Bluestar Drive

Amenities

Available August 8. Well-maintained, spacious Circle C home in lovely, well-established neighborhood surrounded by green space and mature trees. Open plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, TV nook and front office. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and many cabinets. Master suite has high ceilings, large walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity; master bath connects to 4th room, which makes a perfect nursery or second office. Google Fiber available. Gorgeous community pools and facilities, parks, trails and playgrounds. Private backyard with large wraparound patio and new fence. Quick access to Mopac, Veloway, Alamo Drafthouse and loads of shopping and restaurants. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



