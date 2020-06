Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home for lease just minutes to the Mueller Development and the New HEB and Torchys. With tile floorsthroughout, a covered patio and a large yard this home is ready for a new tenant. Includes refrigerator,washer and dryer. Won't last long, come see for yourself. Available for June 5th Move-In.