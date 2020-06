Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

505 Tillery #6 Available 08/05/19 6th Street Elegance - East Sixth Elegance. Top of the Line Town Home Styled Condo. Awesome 10 ft Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors

Gourmet Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances. Rooftop Deck. Tons of Natural Light . High End Finish Out in Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Double Garage Minutes to Downtown, Airport, and All the Funky and Fun East Side Restaurants



(RLNE4998181)