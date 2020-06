Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

503 Swanee Dr Apt #15 Available 09/09/19 Amazing 2nd Floor Unit Available in Crestview Condos - Amazing 2nd Floor Unit Available in Crestview Condos ~ Large 1/1.5 Unit with Loft Flex Space that can be used as an Office or 2nd Bedroom w/ Half Bathroom ~ Great Layout that's Perfect for Entertaining ~ Two Spacious Patios ~ Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Washer, Dryer and Storage Unit in Garage ~ Water Included



(RLNE3401769)