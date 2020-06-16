501 E. OLTORF

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table

If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the heart of SoCo, look no further than right here! Take advantage of the variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind. Bask in the Texas sun near the resort-style pool, workout anytime of the day in the fitness center, play a game of billiards with friends or head home and unwind in style in your elegant apartment home! Interior features include track and pendant lighting, full-size washer and dryers, ceiling fans, intrusion alarms, Berber carpeting and faux wood floors, private patios/balconies, high ceilings and vertical blinds! True beauty! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.