Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

501 E. OLTORF

501 East Oltorf Street · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the heart of SoCo, look no further than right here! Take advantage of the variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind. Bask in the Texas sun near the resort-style pool, workout anytime of the day in the fitness center, play a game of billiards with friends or head home and unwind in style in your elegant apartment home! Interior features include track and pendant lighting, full-size washer and dryers, ceiling fans, intrusion alarms, Berber carpeting and faux wood floors, private patios/balconies, high ceilings and vertical blinds! True beauty! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E. OLTORF have any available units?
501 E. OLTORF has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 E. OLTORF have?
Some of 501 E. OLTORF's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E. OLTORF currently offering any rent specials?
501 E. OLTORF isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E. OLTORF pet-friendly?
No, 501 E. OLTORF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 501 E. OLTORF offer parking?
No, 501 E. OLTORF does not offer parking.
Does 501 E. OLTORF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 E. OLTORF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E. OLTORF have a pool?
Yes, 501 E. OLTORF has a pool.
Does 501 E. OLTORF have accessible units?
No, 501 E. OLTORF does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E. OLTORF have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 E. OLTORF does not have units with dishwashers.
