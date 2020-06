Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this gorgeous home! USE CSS FOR SHOWING! Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Small private backyard with a covered patio and large sprawling trees. Fireplace in the open concept living room with updated lighting throughout. One car garage and plenty of driveway parking. One bedroom down with a gorgeous en suite bathroom. Security system. APPLY THROUGH GO4RENT