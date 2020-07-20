All apartments in Austin
4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255
4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255

4912 Monterey Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Active Lifestyle | SW Austin | MoPac & Ben White - Property Id: 102769

If you live an ACTIVE Lifestyle, or want too, this is the community for you!

Community Amenities:
2 Dog Parks, Fitness Center & Classes, 5 Pools, Soccer Field, 2 Tennis Cts, Volleyball Ct, BBQ Areas, Hike & Bike Trails, 2 Playgrounds, Laundry, High Speed Internet Access, Gated Access, Covered Parking, Garages options, Carports, On Site Maintenance & Management, Storage Space.
Coming Soon: Movie Theater, Rec Room & Community Business Center.

Apartment Amenities: Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher, Formal Dining Area*, Full Size W & D Connect, Greenbelt View*, Ice-Maker*, Patio/Balcony w/storage, Range, Frig, Walk in Closets* & Wood Vinyl flooring*.

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Apartment Experts

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102769p
Property Id 102769

(RLNE5008177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have any available units?
4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have?
Some of 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 offers parking.
Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have a pool?
Yes, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 has a pool.
Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have accessible units?
No, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255 has units with dishwashers.
