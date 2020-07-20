4912 Monterey Oaks Blvd 70255

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center carport dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Active Lifestyle | SW Austin | MoPac & Ben White - Property Id: 102769



If you live an ACTIVE Lifestyle, or want too, this is the community for you!



Community Amenities:

2 Dog Parks, Fitness Center & Classes, 5 Pools, Soccer Field, 2 Tennis Cts, Volleyball Ct, BBQ Areas, Hike & Bike Trails, 2 Playgrounds, Laundry, High Speed Internet Access, Gated Access, Covered Parking, Garages options, Carports, On Site Maintenance & Management, Storage Space.

Coming Soon: Movie Theater, Rec Room & Community Business Center.



Apartment Amenities: Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher, Formal Dining Area*, Full Size W & D Connect, Greenbelt View*, Ice-Maker*, Patio/Balcony w/storage, Range, Frig, Walk in Closets* & Wood Vinyl flooring*.



512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Agent

Apartment Experts



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102769p

