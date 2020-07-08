All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4721 E Riverside dr

4721 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4721 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98f6509084 ---- Modern Apartments in a new light INTRODUCING EDISON IN AUSTIN, TX Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living in southern Austin, Texas. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, excellent restaurants, and exciting entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest. Edison offers luxurious living in a trendsetting community that is unlike any other. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind. Offering amenities that are second to none, each home comes with all-electric kitchens fully equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry, ceiling fans, handsome hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets. Enjoy rich embellishments of custom shelving, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views from your personal balcony or patio. You will soon discover we offer our residents the quality they deserve. Experience an upscale lifestyle of comfort at Edison. Take advantage of our spectacular recreational amenities including a shimmering swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, and lavish rooftop lounge. Our captivating environment offers a business center with copy services, elevators in each building, parking garage, and plenty of guest parking. We also have great amenities for your furry companions, and they are welcomed as family in our pet-friendly community. Schedule a tour and come to see for yourself why Edison is the best-kept secret in Austin, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 E Riverside dr have any available units?
4721 E Riverside dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 E Riverside dr have?
Some of 4721 E Riverside dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 E Riverside dr currently offering any rent specials?
4721 E Riverside dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 E Riverside dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 E Riverside dr is pet friendly.
Does 4721 E Riverside dr offer parking?
Yes, 4721 E Riverside dr offers parking.
Does 4721 E Riverside dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 E Riverside dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 E Riverside dr have a pool?
Yes, 4721 E Riverside dr has a pool.
Does 4721 E Riverside dr have accessible units?
No, 4721 E Riverside dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 E Riverside dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 E Riverside dr has units with dishwashers.

