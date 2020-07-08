4721 E Riverside dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98f6509084 ---- Modern Apartments in a new light INTRODUCING EDISON IN AUSTIN, TX Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living in southern Austin, Texas. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, excellent restaurants, and exciting entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest. Edison offers luxurious living in a trendsetting community that is unlike any other. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind. Offering amenities that are second to none, each home comes with all-electric kitchens fully equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry, ceiling fans, handsome hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets. Enjoy rich embellishments of custom shelving, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views from your personal balcony or patio. You will soon discover we offer our residents the quality they deserve. Experience an upscale lifestyle of comfort at Edison. Take advantage of our spectacular recreational amenities including a shimmering swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, and lavish rooftop lounge. Our captivating environment offers a business center with copy services, elevators in each building, parking garage, and plenty of guest parking. We also have great amenities for your furry companions, and they are welcomed as family in our pet-friendly community. Schedule a tour and come to see for yourself why Edison is the best-kept secret in Austin, Texas.