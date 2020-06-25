All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4705 Evans Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4705 Evans Ave
Last updated June 24 2019 at 7:07 AM

4705 Evans Ave

4705 Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4705 Evans Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Updated, pleasant and sunny Hyde Park home less than 2 miles north of UT. One block to the #7 bus line stop on Duval that provides a short ride to campus. Especially great location for downtown and Capitol workers or UT faculty, students and employees, UT/Dell Medical School, Dell Children's Hospital staff.

Features wood and tile floors, lots of large windows, abundant light, updated bathrooms with tiled showers, all kitchen appliances (new refrigerator), tiled kitchen and family room, three good sized bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. New washer and dryer. Tankless water heater provides endless hot water. Freshly painted interior with new curtains or window blinds. Air conditioned and has five ceiling fans.

Quiet, nice, family neighborhood that features restaurants such as Hyde Park Grill, Asti, Julio's, Mother's. Several friendly coffee shops and bars including Flight Path, Juiceland and North Loop attractions only a few blocks away. Play tennis or let the kids have fun at Shipe Park. Also convenient to Mueller neighborhood stores and restaurants. Two HEB grocery stores plus Central Market within 2 miles.

Driveway will accommodate four vehicles. There is a fenced back yard with a small storage shed. Owner will provide yard services plus pest control. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking or vaping. Available August 1, 2019 for one year lease. One month's rent plus $1500 security deposit to move in. $45 fee for background and credit check.
This listing will NOT be posted on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Evans Ave have any available units?
4705 Evans Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Evans Ave have?
Some of 4705 Evans Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Evans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Evans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Evans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Evans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Evans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Evans Ave offers parking.
Does 4705 Evans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Evans Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Evans Ave have a pool?
No, 4705 Evans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Evans Ave have accessible units?
No, 4705 Evans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Evans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Evans Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin