4705 Evans Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Updated, pleasant and sunny Hyde Park home less than 2 miles north of UT. One block to the #7 bus line stop on Duval that provides a short ride to campus. Especially great location for downtown and Capitol workers or UT faculty, students and employees, UT/Dell Medical School, Dell Children's Hospital staff.



Features wood and tile floors, lots of large windows, abundant light, updated bathrooms with tiled showers, all kitchen appliances (new refrigerator), tiled kitchen and family room, three good sized bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. New washer and dryer. Tankless water heater provides endless hot water. Freshly painted interior with new curtains or window blinds. Air conditioned and has five ceiling fans.



Quiet, nice, family neighborhood that features restaurants such as Hyde Park Grill, Asti, Julio's, Mother's. Several friendly coffee shops and bars including Flight Path, Juiceland and North Loop attractions only a few blocks away. Play tennis or let the kids have fun at Shipe Park. Also convenient to Mueller neighborhood stores and restaurants. Two HEB grocery stores plus Central Market within 2 miles.



Driveway will accommodate four vehicles. There is a fenced back yard with a small storage shed. Owner will provide yard services plus pest control. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking or vaping. Available August 1, 2019 for one year lease. One month's rent plus $1500 security deposit to move in. $45 fee for background and credit check.

This listing will NOT be posted on Craigslist.