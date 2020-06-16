All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

4700 Gonzales St

4700 Gonzales Street · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This recently remodeled 3/3 home is in the heart of 78702 and East Austin with quick access to Downtown, popular East Austin eateries and entertainment. The home has been updated throughout with wood flooring, light fixtures, and new paint. The kitchen is open to family room and has recently be updated with granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances, and cabinets. There are two spacious master bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The bathrooms have been updated with modern sink basins, beautiful tile work and water wise efficient toilets. The backyard is large and perfect for entertaining and pets. Washer and Dryer are included. Please contact Luke 512-766-5047 for a quick showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Gonzales St have any available units?
4700 Gonzales St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Gonzales St have?
Some of 4700 Gonzales St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Gonzales St currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Gonzales St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Gonzales St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Gonzales St is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Gonzales St offer parking?
No, 4700 Gonzales St does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Gonzales St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Gonzales St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Gonzales St have a pool?
No, 4700 Gonzales St does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Gonzales St have accessible units?
No, 4700 Gonzales St does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Gonzales St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Gonzales St does not have units with dishwashers.
