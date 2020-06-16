4700 Gonzales St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This recently remodeled 3/3 home is in the heart of 78702 and East Austin with quick access to Downtown, popular East Austin eateries and entertainment. The home has been updated throughout with wood flooring, light fixtures, and new paint. The kitchen is open to family room and has recently be updated with granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances, and cabinets. There are two spacious master bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The bathrooms have been updated with modern sink basins, beautiful tile work and water wise efficient toilets. The backyard is large and perfect for entertaining and pets. Washer and Dryer are included. Please contact Luke 512-766-5047 for a quick showing.