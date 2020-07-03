4620 Depew Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

We love this cute bungalow. Trendy white kitchen cabinets and the gas-powered stove is perfect for any foodie. Fireplace and hardwood floors are timeless. There's a covered area for BBQs and hangouts behind the house. You'll also notice a backyard shed for a little extra space.



(RLNE5789391)