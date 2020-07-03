We love this cute bungalow. Trendy white kitchen cabinets and the gas-powered stove is perfect for any foodie. Fireplace and hardwood floors are timeless. There's a covered area for BBQs and hangouts behind the house. You'll also notice a backyard shed for a little extra space.
(RLNE5789391)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4620 Depew Ave have any available units?
4620 Depew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Depew Ave have?
Some of 4620 Depew Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Depew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Depew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Depew Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Depew Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Depew Ave offer parking?
No, 4620 Depew Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Depew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Depew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Depew Ave have a pool?
No, 4620 Depew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Depew Ave have accessible units?
No, 4620 Depew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Depew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Depew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)