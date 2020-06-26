4610 White Elm Drive, Austin, TX 78749 East Oak Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
1 story 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Westcreek Subdivision. Beautiful fenced backyard with lots of tree's and nice covered patio! Fireplace in living room!Stainless appliances! Black Refrigerator. Washer&Dryer Included! Corner Lot! Austin High School District. No pets allowed. Call agent (512)553-2332 for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
