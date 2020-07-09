All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

4609 Caymen Place

4609 Caymen Place · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Caymen Place, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable South Austin Home - Easy Access to Mopac South - Enjoy easy access to Mopac & nearby shopping & Circle-C from this South Austin two story home. Nestled in a cul-da-sac, this home features a tiled first floor, vaulted living room with fireplace, formal dining room & a spacious kitchen. The second floor features two front facing guest bedrooms, and a vaulted ceiling master bedroom. Recently completed full interior paint & flooring replacement.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 16 to 19 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5290243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Caymen Place have any available units?
4609 Caymen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Caymen Place have?
Some of 4609 Caymen Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Caymen Place currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Caymen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Caymen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Caymen Place is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Caymen Place offer parking?
No, 4609 Caymen Place does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Caymen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Caymen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Caymen Place have a pool?
No, 4609 Caymen Place does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Caymen Place have accessible units?
No, 4609 Caymen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Caymen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Caymen Place has units with dishwashers.

