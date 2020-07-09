4609 Caymen Place

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable South Austin Home - Easy Access to Mopac South - Enjoy easy access to Mopac & nearby shopping & Circle-C from this South Austin two story home. Nestled in a cul-da-sac, this home features a tiled first floor, vaulted living room with fireplace, formal dining room & a spacious kitchen. The second floor features two front facing guest bedrooms, and a vaulted ceiling master bedroom. Recently completed full interior paint & flooring replacement.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 16 to 19 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



(RLNE5290243)