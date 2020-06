Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Look at this Cutie! - Look at this cutie! Updated, great yard with deck, 2 beds, great kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Washer/dryer and refrigerator. Street is a dead end so no through traffic, close to all Hyde Park has to offer.



(RLNE4252691)