432 W Riverside Dr

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Hey you! Yes you! It's me.
I am you from the future speaking to you through this weird craigslist ad. I am breaking the 5th wall right now. It's like the 4th wall, but cooler.
That feeling in the gut you've got, the one that's like."ooooo this place is pretty cool.I wonder if I should respond and come live at this place"
Well yes, you totally should. Follow your gut!
This is that place where you meet that guy, who introduces you to that girl who introduces you to that wealthy angel investor person that desperately wants to give you lots of millions of dollars to fund that crazy startup idea you have been thinking about for years.
Apartment Amenities
Wood-Style Flooring
Modern Carpeting
Expansive Windows
City Views
8' Entry Doors
Designer Color Schemes
Roller Panels
Washer & Dryer Included
Chef-Inspired Kitchens
Stainless-Steel Appliances
Wine Refrigerator*
Dishwasher
Undermount Sink
Granite or Quartz Countertops
Custom Cabinetry
Tile Back-Splash
Chic Pendant Lighting
Kitchen Island*
Large Walk-In Closets
Private Balcony or Patio
Nest Thermostat
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Community Amenities
Multi-Resident Lounge
Rooftop Deck
Sweeping City Views
Swimming Pool & Sundeck
Outdoor Grills
Ping Pong Table
Bocce Court
Fitness Center
Parking Garage
Gated Electronic Entrance
Pet Friendly
Close to Dog Parks
WiFi Available
Online Rental Payments
On-Site Management
On Bus Stop
Walkable Location
Near UT Austin & St. Edwards U
Riverside Location