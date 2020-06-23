All apartments in Austin
411 N Brazos ST N

411 Brazos St · No Longer Available
Location

411 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Loft at Brazos lofts. Entrance is across from Eddie V's. Door code is listed under security codes. Top floor unit. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Another parking space is negotiable. New kitchen was just installed. New wall and door installed to give 2 separate bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N Brazos ST N have any available units?
411 N Brazos ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N Brazos ST N have?
Some of 411 N Brazos ST N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N Brazos ST N currently offering any rent specials?
411 N Brazos ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N Brazos ST N pet-friendly?
No, 411 N Brazos ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 411 N Brazos ST N offer parking?
Yes, 411 N Brazos ST N does offer parking.
Does 411 N Brazos ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 N Brazos ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N Brazos ST N have a pool?
No, 411 N Brazos ST N does not have a pool.
Does 411 N Brazos ST N have accessible units?
No, 411 N Brazos ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N Brazos ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N Brazos ST N has units with dishwashers.
