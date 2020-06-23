411 N Brazos ST N

Updated Loft at Brazos lofts. Entrance is across from Eddie V's. Door code is listed under security codes. Top floor unit. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Another parking space is negotiable. New kitchen was just installed. New wall and door installed to give 2 separate bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
