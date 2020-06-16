All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

407 W Elizabeth - Unit A

407 W Elizabeth St · (512) 200-3834
Location

407 W Elizabeth St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A · Avail. Sep 15

$2,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
407 W Elizabeth - Unit A Available 09/15/20 Fabulous South First Duplex! - Location, Location, Location! Don't miss this prime rental in the heart of south first! Walking distance to Elizabeth St. Boulangerie, Gourdough's Big Fat Donuts, South Congress, Town Lake and Downtown! Complete Make-Ready with fresh paint and no small detail left uncovered! Concrete/wood floors (NO CARPET!), stainless steel appliances and open floor plan. Half bath downstairs and full bathroom upstairs with two spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet. Wrap around yard, perfect for entertaining and/or pet with patio and towering trees for shade and comfort.

(RLNE2567728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have any available units?
407 W Elizabeth - Unit A has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have?
Some of 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
407 W Elizabeth - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A offer parking?
No, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have a pool?
No, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W Elizabeth - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
