patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

407 W Elizabeth - Unit A Available 09/15/20 Fabulous South First Duplex! - Location, Location, Location! Don't miss this prime rental in the heart of south first! Walking distance to Elizabeth St. Boulangerie, Gourdough's Big Fat Donuts, South Congress, Town Lake and Downtown! Complete Make-Ready with fresh paint and no small detail left uncovered! Concrete/wood floors (NO CARPET!), stainless steel appliances and open floor plan. Half bath downstairs and full bathroom upstairs with two spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet. Wrap around yard, perfect for entertaining and/or pet with patio and towering trees for shade and comfort.



(RLNE2567728)