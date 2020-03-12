Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry pool

407 E. 45th Street #115 Available 08/01/20 Updated 1/1 off 45th - This unit is for sale! Updated condo in Hyde Park. Across the street from Juiceland, walking distance to local coffee shops and eateries, just steps away from the UT shuttle, and only minutes to downtown Austin!. Don't let square footage scare you, unit is beautifully updated with lots of natural light. End unit and sits close to pool and laundry. HOA includes water, ww, gas, & common facilities. Occupied through end of July.



(RLNE3183657)