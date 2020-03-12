All apartments in Austin
407 E. 45th Street #115
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

407 E. 45th Street #115

407 East 45th Street · (512) 477-1163
Location

407 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
407 E. 45th Street #115 Available 08/01/20 Updated 1/1 off 45th - This unit is for sale! Updated condo in Hyde Park. Across the street from Juiceland, walking distance to local coffee shops and eateries, just steps away from the UT shuttle, and only minutes to downtown Austin!. Don't let square footage scare you, unit is beautifully updated with lots of natural light. End unit and sits close to pool and laundry. HOA includes water, ww, gas, & common facilities. Occupied through end of July.

(RLNE3183657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have any available units?
407 E. 45th Street #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have?
Some of 407 E. 45th Street #115's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E. 45th Street #115 currently offering any rent specials?
407 E. 45th Street #115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E. 45th Street #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 E. 45th Street #115 is pet friendly.
Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 offer parking?
No, 407 E. 45th Street #115 does not offer parking.
Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 E. 45th Street #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have a pool?
Yes, 407 E. 45th Street #115 has a pool.
Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have accessible units?
No, 407 E. 45th Street #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E. 45th Street #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 E. 45th Street #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
