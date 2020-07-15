Amenities

3905 Cologne Ln Available 06/07/19 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Popular Milwood Subdivision near The Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Popular Milwood Subdivision near The Domain ~ Hardwood Floors & Tile in Common Areas ~ Stone Fireplace in Living ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Natural Lighting from Windows ~ Large Master with Updated Bathroom w/Double Closets ~ 2" Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Outdoor Screened In Living Area ~ Mature Live Oak Tree out Front ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Schools, Shopping, Entertainment & Major Employers



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3994467)