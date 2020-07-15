All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
3905 Cologne Ln
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3905 Cologne Ln

3905 Cologne Lane · No Longer Available
Austin
Milwood
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3905 Cologne Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
3905 Cologne Ln Available 06/07/19 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Popular Milwood Subdivision near The Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Popular Milwood Subdivision near The Domain ~ Hardwood Floors & Tile in Common Areas ~ Stone Fireplace in Living ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Natural Lighting from Windows ~ Large Master with Updated Bathroom w/Double Closets ~ 2" Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Outdoor Screened In Living Area ~ Mature Live Oak Tree out Front ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Schools, Shopping, Entertainment & Major Employers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3994467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Cologne Ln have any available units?
3905 Cologne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Cologne Ln have?
Some of 3905 Cologne Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Cologne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Cologne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Cologne Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Cologne Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Cologne Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Cologne Ln offers parking.
Does 3905 Cologne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 Cologne Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Cologne Ln have a pool?
No, 3905 Cologne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Cologne Ln have accessible units?
No, 3905 Cologne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Cologne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Cologne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
