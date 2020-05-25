Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
3715 South 1st street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM
3715 South 1st street
3715 First St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3715 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
pool
pool table
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4761d1e09c ---- ?Accepts Credit Card Payments ?Accepts Electronic Payments ?Air Conditioner ?BBQ Area ?Bocce Ball Court ?Catering Kitchen ?Ceiling Fan ?Coffee Station ?Conference Room ?Controlled Access ?Courtyard ?Designer Pendant Lighting ?Disability Access ?Dishwasher ?Disposal ?Dog Walking Areas ?Dry Cleaning Services ?Fit Stop with Cardio Studio and Free Weights ?Free Wi-Fi ?Freeway Access ?Full Size Washer and Dryer ?Granite Countertops ?Green Community ?Group Exercise ?Hard Surface CounterTops ?Heat ?Historic Live Oaks ?Individual Climate Control ?Integral Pull Out Kitchen Faucet ?Large Closets ?Mac Stations ?Microwave ?Oversized Soaking Tubs ?Oversized Walk-In Closets ?Pet Park ?Pets Allowed ?Ping Pong Tables ?Private Balcony ?Private Patio ?Public Transportation ?Range ?Refrigerator ?Regular separate shower ?Soaking Tubs ?Stainless Steel Appliances ?Swimming Hole with Cabanas and Lounge Beds ?The Back Yard has Bocci Ball and Ping Pong ?The Hangout with Pool Table ?The Pit with Outdoor Kitchens and Prep Counters ?Think Tank with High Speed Internet Access ?Track lighting ?View ?Walk-In Showers *Available in Select Homes ?Washer / Dryer ?Washer/Dryer ?Wheelchair Accessible ?Window Coverings ?Interior ?Elevator ?Clubhouse ?Lounge ?Storage Space ?Outdoor Space ?Gated ?Fitness & Recreation ?Fitness Center ?Fitness Programs ?Free Weights ?Pool ?Features ?High Speed Internet Access ?Washer/Dryer ?Air Conditioning ?Smoke Free ?Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) Kitchen ?Dishwasher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 South 1st street have any available units?
3715 South 1st street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3715 South 1st street have?
Some of 3715 South 1st street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3715 South 1st street currently offering any rent specials?
3715 South 1st street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 South 1st street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 South 1st street is pet friendly.
Does 3715 South 1st street offer parking?
No, 3715 South 1st street does not offer parking.
Does 3715 South 1st street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 South 1st street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 South 1st street have a pool?
Yes, 3715 South 1st street has a pool.
Does 3715 South 1st street have accessible units?
Yes, 3715 South 1st street has accessible units.
Does 3715 South 1st street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 South 1st street has units with dishwashers.
