3715 South 1st street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym green community pool pool table cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4761d1e09c ---- ?Accepts Credit Card Payments ?Accepts Electronic Payments ?Air Conditioner ?BBQ Area ?Bocce Ball Court ?Catering Kitchen ?Ceiling Fan ?Coffee Station ?Conference Room ?Controlled Access ?Courtyard ?Designer Pendant Lighting ?Disability Access ?Dishwasher ?Disposal ?Dog Walking Areas ?Dry Cleaning Services ?Fit Stop with Cardio Studio and Free Weights ?Free Wi-Fi ?Freeway Access ?Full Size Washer and Dryer ?Granite Countertops ?Green Community ?Group Exercise ?Hard Surface CounterTops ?Heat ?Historic Live Oaks ?Individual Climate Control ?Integral Pull Out Kitchen Faucet ?Large Closets ?Mac Stations ?Microwave ?Oversized Soaking Tubs ?Oversized Walk-In Closets ?Pet Park ?Pets Allowed ?Ping Pong Tables ?Private Balcony ?Private Patio ?Public Transportation ?Range ?Refrigerator ?Regular separate shower ?Soaking Tubs ?Stainless Steel Appliances ?Swimming Hole with Cabanas and Lounge Beds ?The Back Yard has Bocci Ball and Ping Pong ?The Hangout with Pool Table ?The Pit with Outdoor Kitchens and Prep Counters ?Think Tank with High Speed Internet Access ?Track lighting ?View ?Walk-In Showers *Available in Select Homes ?Washer / Dryer ?Washer/Dryer ?Wheelchair Accessible ?Window Coverings ?Interior ?Elevator ?Clubhouse ?Lounge ?Storage Space ?Outdoor Space ?Gated ?Fitness & Recreation ?Fitness Center ?Fitness Programs ?Free Weights ?Pool ?Features ?High Speed Internet Access ?Washer/Dryer ?Air Conditioning ?Smoke Free ?Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) Kitchen ?Dishwasher