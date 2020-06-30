All apartments in Austin
3715 SOUTH 1ST ST

3715 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3715 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
Be surrounded by nature?s elements in a sophisticated yet casual atmosphere. You?ll be minutes from the S. 1st and S. Congress districts, close to St. Edwards, great parks, shops and eateries. Cool off in the amazing pool, have a picnic with friends, relax in the elegant lounge, play a game of billiards or head home to your new apartment full of luxurious features. The beauty here absolutely must be seen with your own eyes, schedule a personal tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have any available units?
3715 SOUTH 1ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have?
Some of 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3715 SOUTH 1ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have a pool?
Yes, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST has a pool.
Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 SOUTH 1ST ST does not have units with dishwashers.

