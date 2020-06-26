3700 Hawkshead Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/945002?source=marketing



Fantastic 3/2 1500 +/- square feet in an established neighborhood with easy access to Domain, Apple, Arboretum, 183/MoPac. Across the street from Balcones park and pool and Walnut Creek trailhead. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. New double paned energy efficient windows with blackout blinds in all bedrooms. Walk in shower with floating vanities in master bath and huge walk in master closet with built in shoe shelving. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage with remotes.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.