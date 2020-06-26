All apartments in Austin
3700 Hawkshead Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:54 AM

3700 Hawkshead Drive

3700 Hawkshead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Hawkshead Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/945002?source=marketing

Fantastic 3/2 1500 +/- square feet in an established neighborhood with easy access to Domain, Apple, Arboretum, 183/MoPac. Across the street from Balcones park and pool and Walnut Creek trailhead. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. New double paned energy efficient windows with blackout blinds in all bedrooms. Walk in shower with floating vanities in master bath and huge walk in master closet with built in shoe shelving. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage with remotes.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have any available units?
3700 Hawkshead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have?
Some of 3700 Hawkshead Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Hawkshead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Hawkshead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Hawkshead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Hawkshead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Hawkshead Drive offers parking.
Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Hawkshead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Hawkshead Drive has a pool.
Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Hawkshead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Hawkshead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Hawkshead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
