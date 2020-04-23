3622 MANCHACA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

This exquisite community is located in the heart of Austin?s artistic and creative 78704 zip code and only 2 miles south of downtown! Residents are invited to use the resort pool, terraced courtyards, new laundry facilities and BBQ terraces. With close proximity to both downtown and South Lamar?s vibrant retail and restaurant corridor, you're only steps away from exciting urban living. Apartment features include a private patio, walk-in closet, new appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counters, wood plank flooring, ceiling fans and a decorative lighting package! This boutique-sized community is surrounded by mature oak trees and courtyards, the perfect relaxing setting to call home. Schedule a personal tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.