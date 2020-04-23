All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

3622 MANCHACA

3622 Menchaca Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3622 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This exquisite community is located in the heart of Austin?s artistic and creative 78704 zip code and only 2 miles south of downtown! Residents are invited to use the resort pool, terraced courtyards, new laundry facilities and BBQ terraces. With close proximity to both downtown and South Lamar?s vibrant retail and restaurant corridor, you're only steps away from exciting urban living. Apartment features include a private patio, walk-in closet, new appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counters, wood plank flooring, ceiling fans and a decorative lighting package! This boutique-sized community is surrounded by mature oak trees and courtyards, the perfect relaxing setting to call home. Schedule a personal tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 MANCHACA have any available units?
3622 MANCHACA has a unit available for $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 MANCHACA have?
Some of 3622 MANCHACA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 MANCHACA currently offering any rent specials?
3622 MANCHACA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 MANCHACA pet-friendly?
No, 3622 MANCHACA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3622 MANCHACA offer parking?
No, 3622 MANCHACA does not offer parking.
Does 3622 MANCHACA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 MANCHACA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 MANCHACA have a pool?
Yes, 3622 MANCHACA has a pool.
Does 3622 MANCHACA have accessible units?
No, 3622 MANCHACA does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 MANCHACA have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 MANCHACA does not have units with dishwashers.
