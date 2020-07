Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16e450e0a5 ---- Text 512-981-9375 code 7888 for more into For those in the know, the South Lamar, or SoLa, neighborhood in Austin is where it?s at. And South Lamar Apartment Homes is smack dab in the middle of it all, offering a prime location close to the action, and beautifully upgraded apartment homes that offer the perfect blend of luxurious finishes with Austin-authentic details.