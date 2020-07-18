All apartments in Austin
3509 Alpine Circle

3509 Alpine Circle · (737) 333-4949
Location

3509 Alpine Circle, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Just off south congress and a few minutes from downtown. Recent full renovation in January: Soft close shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large single bowl stainless sink, quartz counter tops, ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof LVP flooring, efficient LED lighting, dual flush toilets, WiFi smart thermostat.

Washer and dryer hookups available. 2 off street parking spaces.

Walking distance to St Edwards University, Cosmic Coffee, Crux Climbing Center, Crow Bar, The 04 Lounge, Taste of Ethopia.

Very close to PTerrys, Chick-fil-A, St Elmo's Brewery, Austin Winery, Bender Bar and 512 Brewing.

Features / amenities

Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Luxury Vinyl Plank floors
Oven/range
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Patio
Central Heating
Stainless Steel Appliance
Storage
Window Coverings
Ceiling Fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Alpine Circle have any available units?
3509 Alpine Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Alpine Circle have?
Some of 3509 Alpine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Alpine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Alpine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Alpine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Alpine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Alpine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Alpine Circle offers parking.
Does 3509 Alpine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 Alpine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Alpine Circle have a pool?
No, 3509 Alpine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Alpine Circle have accessible units?
No, 3509 Alpine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Alpine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Alpine Circle has units with dishwashers.
