3509 Alpine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking internet access

Just off south congress and a few minutes from downtown. Recent full renovation in January: Soft close shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large single bowl stainless sink, quartz counter tops, ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof LVP flooring, efficient LED lighting, dual flush toilets, WiFi smart thermostat.



Washer and dryer hookups available. 2 off street parking spaces.



Walking distance to St Edwards University, Cosmic Coffee, Crux Climbing Center, Crow Bar, The 04 Lounge, Taste of Ethopia.



Very close to PTerrys, Chick-fil-A, St Elmo's Brewery, Austin Winery, Bender Bar and 512 Brewing.



