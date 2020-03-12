3330 Harmon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1287b8f0b0 ---- Welcome to Marq Uptown Central Austin Apartments Marq Uptown provides Austin residents with the perfect combination of location, modern luxury, and convenience. Our resort-style swimming pool features a shallow water sundeck and laser-cut steel divider wall with LED lights. Chef-inspired kitchens have the features and finishes you would choose for yourself — granite slab countertops, subway or mosaic tile backsplashes, kitchen islands with butcher block counters, and pendant lighting. In addition to living in stunning Central Austin apartments, you’ll be conveniently located close to major employers, the University of Texas, shopping, and dining. With community amenities designed to appeal to your sense of fun, you’ll enjoy spending time in the clubhouse, which includes a resident lounge with coffee bar, theater room with 70-inch TV and surround sound, and a massage room with FX Fit Massages. Come down to the clubhouse and relax in contemporary luxury or meet friends for an impromptu shuffleboard tournament or billiards. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center, which includes a cardio theater and free weights. However you like to spend your free time, endless options await you at Marq Uptown.