Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3314 Cherrywood Road Available 10/15/19 CUTE 2/1 IN CHERRYWOOD - East Austin charmer with one bedroom, one bathroom, plus an office/bonus room, single-family home is close to UT, Downtown, and walking distance to Restaurants such as Haymaker, Hoovers, Mi Madre's, Butterfly Bar and more!



This home features new flooring and fresh paint and has a great, shady outdoor area and lovely screened porch. You definitely do not want to miss this gem!



(RLNE5182311)