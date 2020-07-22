All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:01 PM

3212 Tamarron BLVD

3212 Tamarron Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Tamarron Boulevard, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex in the prestigious Westlake neighborhood. Walking distance to Eanes ISD schools. Minutes to downtown, Zilker Park and The Greenbelt. Across the street from Barton Creek Square Mall. Freshly painted, quartz countertops, marble tile bathrooms, wood and tile floors, washer/dryer included. Lots of natural light, open layout, fireplace, plenty of storage, 2 car garage, and fenced in deck. Small pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have any available units?
3212 Tamarron BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have?
Some of 3212 Tamarron BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Tamarron BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Tamarron BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Tamarron BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Tamarron BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Tamarron BLVD offers parking.
Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Tamarron BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have a pool?
No, 3212 Tamarron BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have accessible units?
Yes, 3212 Tamarron BLVD has accessible units.
Does 3212 Tamarron BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Tamarron BLVD has units with dishwashers.
