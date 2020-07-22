3212 Tamarron BLVD

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex in the prestigious Westlake neighborhood. Walking distance to Eanes ISD schools. Minutes to downtown, Zilker Park and The Greenbelt. Across the street from Barton Creek Square Mall. Freshly painted, quartz countertops, marble tile bathrooms, wood and tile floors, washer/dryer included. Lots of natural light, open layout, fireplace, plenty of storage, 2 car garage, and fenced in deck. Small pets are welcome.