3212 Tamarron BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex in the prestigious Westlake neighborhood. Walking distance to Eanes ISD schools. Minutes to downtown, Zilker Park and The Greenbelt. Across the street from Barton Creek Square Mall. Freshly painted, quartz countertops, marble tile bathrooms, wood and tile floors, washer/dryer included. Lots of natural light, open layout, fireplace, plenty of storage, 2 car garage, and fenced in deck. Small pets are welcome.