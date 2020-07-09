All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 312 West 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
312 West 37th Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

312 West 37th Street

312 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

312 West 37th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
312 West 37th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Hyde Park 4 bed / 3 bath. Open Floor Plan, Wood Floors, Backyard with deck, 2 car garage! - Remodeled bathroom and closet on 2nd floor. Charming 2 story Hyde Park Bungalow-Style house located within minutes of The University of Texas at Austin. The home features all the amenities a central Austin renter would want including wood floors, spacious rooms, open living/dining area, washer/dryer, central ac / heat, and great yard with a deck and upstairs balcony. 2 car garage.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2612079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 37th Street have any available units?
312 West 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 West 37th Street have?
Some of 312 West 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 West 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 West 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 312 West 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 West 37th Street offers parking.
Does 312 West 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 West 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 37th Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin