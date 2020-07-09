Amenities

312 West 37th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Hyde Park 4 bed / 3 bath. Open Floor Plan, Wood Floors, Backyard with deck, 2 car garage! - Remodeled bathroom and closet on 2nd floor. Charming 2 story Hyde Park Bungalow-Style house located within minutes of The University of Texas at Austin. The home features all the amenities a central Austin renter would want including wood floors, spacious rooms, open living/dining area, washer/dryer, central ac / heat, and great yard with a deck and upstairs balcony. 2 car garage.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2612079)