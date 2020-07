Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Updated home in quiet cul-de-sac w/LED Lighting. Great layout for entertaining. Wood and tile floors throughout the home. Large shaded back yard and deck. Backs to greenbelt! Kitchen boasts contemporary style cabinets, quartz counter tops and updated appliances. The master bathroom features double sinks and an oversized walk in shower. Enjoy walking to beautiful Lindshire park to feed the ducks at the pond, or enjoy the trails. Location is ideal for quick access to both Mopac or IH-35.