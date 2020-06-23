3107 Walling Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage media room

UT PRE-LEASE: New 2018 Construction, 4 bed/5 bath North Campus Home, High End Finishes, Walk to UT - New construction completed August 2018. Luxury 4 bed / 5 bath + office and media room home located in a quaint pocket of North Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. detached 2 car garage. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is a large covered patio and a large yard. This is the best of the best in North Campus! 4 Residents Max.



Available May or August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing



(RLNE4385196)