Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

3107 Walling Drive

3107 Walling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Walling Drive, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
media room
new construction
UT PRE-LEASE: New 2018 Construction, 4 bed/5 bath North Campus Home, High End Finishes, Walk to UT - New construction completed August 2018. Luxury 4 bed / 5 bath + office and media room home located in a quaint pocket of North Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. detached 2 car garage. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is a large covered patio and a large yard. This is the best of the best in North Campus! 4 Residents Max.

Available May or August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4385196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Walling Drive have any available units?
3107 Walling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Walling Drive have?
Some of 3107 Walling Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Walling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Walling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Walling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Walling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3107 Walling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Walling Drive offers parking.
Does 3107 Walling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Walling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Walling Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Walling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Walling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Walling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Walling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Walling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
