Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

3102 Wheeler Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Charming 3 bed / 1 bath Hyde Park home, walk to UT, wood floors, well maintained home - Charming Hyde Park home located on beautiful street with almost all owner occupied homes. This North Campus home is walking distance to The University of Texas at Austin as well as walking distance to a bus stop. The brick bungalow features wood floors, open living / dining room, cute kitchen, back yard (not fenced), high ceilings, updated W/D, off street parking in drive way. NO PARTIES AT THIS HOME! NO PETS ALLOWED!



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE1883080)