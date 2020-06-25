All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:28 PM

3102 Candlelight Court

3102 Candlelight Court · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Candlelight Court, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic and upgraded 3 bedroom home is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, work, and Mopac. Large yard offers a welcoming site to the aqua-colored double door. Here, you'll feel a sense of old school meets a modern flair. Relax in front of the fireplace, enjoy high-vaulted ceilings, and spacious layout that connects the living area to the dining and kitchen area. Bedrooms are all located on one side of the house. Master boasts a walk-in shower and double vanity. Large backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Candlelight Court have any available units?
3102 Candlelight Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3102 Candlelight Court currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Candlelight Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Candlelight Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Candlelight Court is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court offer parking?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not offer parking.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court have a pool?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court have accessible units?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Candlelight Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Candlelight Court does not have units with air conditioning.
