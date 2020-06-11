3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

We are looking to sublease our apartment in April or May until our lease ends which is in October, at that time you can choose if you want to stay another year or not.

We dont have pets in our lease contract, but I know the front desk will work with you if you have a pet.

Apartment is 2 bedroom and 2-bathroom, large closets, complex has 2 pools, gym, cycle and yoga studio.

Here is a link to what the apartment looks like on the inside. We are in building one on the fourth floor, same building where Lavaca street is located. Our view in facing the Broken Spoke and we have one of the largest balconies in the whole complex with sliding doors to cover shade.

Rent total is $1806 plus water, sewer, trash, admin fee, pest which usually altogether equals $1850 but get vary a little less or little more depending on the water usage.



Balcony in photo is not the same as in our apartment, its the full length of the apartment.

Sent from my iPhone