Last updated June 17 2019 at 8:52 AM

3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408

3101 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3101 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
We are looking to sublease our apartment in April or May until our lease ends which is in October, at that time you can choose if you want to stay another year or not.
We dont have pets in our lease contract, but I know the front desk will work with you if you have a pet.
Apartment is 2 bedroom and 2-bathroom, large closets, complex has 2 pools, gym, cycle and yoga studio.
Here is a link to what the apartment looks like on the inside. We are in building one on the fourth floor, same building where Lavaca street is located. Our view in facing the Broken Spoke and we have one of the largest balconies in the whole complex with sliding doors to cover shade.
Rent total is $1806 plus water, sewer, trash, admin fee, pest which usually altogether equals $1850 but get vary a little less or little more depending on the water usage.

Balcony in photo is not the same as in our apartment, its the full length of the apartment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have any available units?
3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have?
Some of 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 is pet friendly.
Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 offer parking?
No, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 does not offer parking.
Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have a pool?
Yes, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 has a pool.
Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have accessible units?
No, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 S Lamar Blvd, 1408 does not have units with dishwashers.
