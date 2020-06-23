3100 ESPERANZA CROSSING

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IMT DOMAIN - 0BR / 1Ba 600ft2

Available Sep. 22



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

apartment

private bath

private room



I am moving into a new home soon and would like to sign over my lease by Sept 23rd. perhaps at the latest. GREAT LOCATION, GREAT PRICE!!



Live right upstairs from all the Rock Rose entertainment!!

Be just a 100 yards from bars and clubs like Rose Room, Dogwood, Kung Fu, Jack & Gingers and a minute walk from Punch Bowl Social

Restaurants & Hot spots like Starbucks, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, Mad greens, Sway, Lavaca Bar, Hat Creek Burgers, Tarka, and soon to be 24 Hour Diner are just a minute walk.Also walking distance to the domain's shopping (e.g. Dicks Sporting Goods Nordstrom's Rack, Anthropologie,) entertainment, restaurants and major employers.



There's a GE black appliance package w/stainless steel sinks,granite countertops ( four interior finishes), Tiled backsplash in kitchen, two-inch faux wood blinds, W/D hookups, wood laminate floor thr



Features:Air Conditioning, Pool, Heating, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym



(RLNE4530394)