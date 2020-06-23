All apartments in Austin
3100 ESPERANZA CROSSING

3100 Esperanza Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
IMT DOMAIN - 0BR / 1Ba 600ft2
Available Sep. 22

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
private bath
private room

I am moving into a new home soon and would like to sign over my lease by Sept 23rd. perhaps at the latest. GREAT LOCATION, GREAT PRICE!!

Live right upstairs from all the Rock Rose entertainment!!
Be just a 100 yards from bars and clubs like Rose Room, Dogwood, Kung Fu, Jack & Gingers and a minute walk from Punch Bowl Social
Restaurants & Hot spots like Starbucks, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, Mad greens, Sway, Lavaca Bar, Hat Creek Burgers, Tarka, and soon to be 24 Hour Diner are just a minute walk.Also walking distance to the domain's shopping (e.g. Dicks Sporting Goods Nordstrom's Rack, Anthropologie,) entertainment, restaurants and major employers.

There's a GE black appliance package w/stainless steel sinks,granite countertops ( four interior finishes), Tiled backsplash in kitchen, two-inch faux wood blinds, W/D hookups, wood laminate floor thr\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Heating, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym

(RLNE4530394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

