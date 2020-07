Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending. In the hip 78745, this modern spacious hideaway is ready for move in. Three bedrooms, two baths in the main house and a 4th bedroom/office with built in desk in the converted garage. And, you still get a one car garage! Great covered patio in a super shady backyard with drought resistant landscaping. Very private front yard with gorgeous landscaping. Just 4 miles from popular SoCo and 5 miles from the middle of Downtown! Don't miss it!